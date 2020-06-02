RICHMOND, Va. — The deadline to register to vote in Virginia's Democratic presidential primary is quickly approaching.

Voters who want to cast a ballot in the March 3 contest must be registered by Monday, February 10, 2020. Virginia law doesn't currently allow same-day registration.

The state Board of Elections said in a news release that any Virginian can check or update their registration or register for the first time online.

Registration is also available in person or online. To register in-person you have until 5 p.m. Monday, while the cut-off for registering online is 11:50 p.m.

