Virginia Politicians remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as 'champion of justice,' 'a giant'

NORFOLK, Va. — The sudden passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night sparked a wave of condolences from Virginia's elected officials, on both sides of the political aisle.

The 87-year-old justice was the oldest sitting member of the Supreme Court bench, and was appointed to her position in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton.

In her career, the Cornell- and Harvard-educated justice was known for delivering liberal-leaning rulings that tended to expand the legal rights of women and minorities.

She passed away after a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the Supreme Court.

Among Friday's reactions, Ginsburg was remembered for her commitment to public service, and her drive to establish opportunities for underrepresented Americans.

Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican congressman for the commonwealth, put it like this: "Her legacy will forever be remembered as a public servant, devoting her life to justice. Dedication to the defense of the Constitution is a virtue that knows no single party."

Democratic Governor Ralph Northam added that she was "a brilliant legal mind and an unwavering beacon in the fight for equal justice."

We've collected statements from Virginia's officials below.

Governor:

Senators:

Our nation has lost a giant. Thank you, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG), for your life of fighting for our most vulnerable and championing true equality for all. History will remember you as a trailblazer and a voice for liberty and equality. #RestInPeace https://t.co/vKFyP38MRS — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 19, 2020

Quite simply, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant.



My condolences go out to the Ginsburg family, the Court, and the over 300 million Americans who benefit from the more perfect union she brought about. pic.twitter.com/nCqAzRnhKE — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 19, 2020

Congressional representatives:

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Justice Ginsburg. Her legacy will forever be remembered as a public servant, devoting her life to justice. Dedication to the defense of the Constitution is a virtue that knows no single party. Read my full statement on her passing: pic.twitter.com/eUJtlCLw9B — Rep. Rob Wittman (@RobWittman) September 19, 2020

It is with a heavy heart that I offer my condolences to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and my deepest sympathies to all who knew, loved, and admired her. (1/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) September 19, 2020