Virginia Legislative Black Caucus to introduce legislation that tackles police reform in special session

The caucus said in a news release that Virginia must take immediate action to prevent racist behavior by law enforcement and eliminate police abuse.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus plans to introduce legislation in this special session that aims to reform police policies and combat racism.

"The Commonwealth is past the point for studies on policing and law enforcement—immediate action must be taken to eliminate law enforcement abuse, prevent and punish racist behaviors, weed out institutional discrimination, and increase accountability at all levels of law enforcement," the caucus said in a statement.

"As leaders, the next steps are to ensure that there is a bold swing towards greater racial and social justice and change across Virginia."

Virginia Legislative Black Caucus introduced six priorities it plans to introduce in legislation.

Those priorities include:

Address & Combat Racism Directly by:

Declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Uncovering Racial Disparities in all Areas of Policy & Creating Solutions to Bridge the Gaps

Expanding Hate Crimes to Include False 911 Calls Based on Race

Requiring Courts to Publish Racial and Other Demographic Data of all Low-level Offenses

Hold Police Accountable, Strengthen Regulation, & Improve Transparency by:

Creating a Civilian Review Board with Subpoena Power

Ending Qualified Immunity & Making Changes to Sovereign Immunity

Establishing a Statewide Officer Database

Standardizing and Reforming Police Administration, Training, and Accountability

Expanding Police Decertification Criteria

Expanding the Use of Body Cams

Requiring Independent Investigations for All Police-Involved Shootings/Deaths

Prevent Law Enforcement Excessive Use of Force by:

Defining and Restricting Excessive Use of Force

Banning the Use of Chokeholds

Restricting the Use of Tear Gas and Militarization Tactics and Weapons Against Civilians

Passing “Breonna’s Law” to End No-Knock Warrants

Replace Law Enforcement’s Role in Certain Areas with Trained Specialists by:

Implementing the “Marcus Alert” to Require Behavioral/Mental Health Professionals to Respond to those thought to be having Mental Health Crises

DIVESTING from Large Law Enforcement Budgets & INVESTING More in Communities

Reducing SRO Presence in Schools & Replacing them with Mental Health Professionals

Continue the Fight for Criminal Justice Reform by:

Implementing Automatic Expungement

Reinstituting Parole

Passing Cash Bail Reform

Increasing Good Behavior Sentence Credits

Legalizing Marijuana

Pass COVID-19 Relief & Protections by:

Expanding Protections Related to Housing & Evictions

Providing Rent and Mortgage Relief

Classifying Frontline Workers as Essential Workers

Requiring Hazard Pay and PPE for Essential Workers

Guaranteeing Paid Sick Leave