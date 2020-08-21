Northern Virginia leaders concerned about U.S. Postal Service

No major mail delays have been reported yet, but leaders said they are taking preventative measures for it to stay that way.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Northern Virginia’s local leaders sent a letter to members of Congress this week to express their concern with the United States Postal Service.

The letter was sent by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which is made up 13 local governments in Northern Virginia, and expresses support for USPS as well as a request to provide the necessary funding and equipment they have received in the past.

“As this thing continues to fester, we believe it will get worse," NVRC Executive Director Robert Lazaro said. "It's unconscionable and it's unsustainable and we felt that we had to go on record in supporting the fact that the USPS deserves the amount of funding that they need to operate their system."

Despite reported issues of late, Lazaro said he hadn’t heard of any issues with mail in Northern Virginia. Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey echoed that sentiment.

“This is one of those things where if you wait until it's a problem and it's clear that you need to be concerned, you're in a world of hurt,” Garvey said. “Alarm bells are going off everywhere and they should.”

Garvey said she has heard of one person not receiving their mail, but is trying to be proactive to ensure widespread issues don’t arise.

Across the river in Southeast D.C., people reported not having their mail for weeks.

“Delays like this are unconscionable,” Lazaro said. “Let's fund them. Let's put the equipment back and then have a fuller discussion later on what the Postal Service looks like but this is not the time.”



Lazaro added that this is coming at a time when more people are turning to the mailbox to submit their ballot in November’s election.

“Chairman McKay from Fairfax just put out an email today they're expecting 200,000 absentee ballot applications,” Lazaro said. “Mayor Wilson from Alexandria had put out a data point that they've already received in Alexandria almost as many absentee ballot applications that they received all for the 2016 election.”

Northern Virginia leaders aren’t the only ones concerned.

20 different states have filed lawsuits against newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after recent changes to the postal service led to a disruption in mail service.