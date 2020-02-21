RICHMOND, Va. — Lawmakers in the House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed a bill that would make hair discrimination illegal in Virginia.

Senate Bill 50 introduces the Virginia Human Rights Act, which expands the terms of racial discrimination based on hairstyles.

The bill reads:

Provides that the terms "because of race" and "on the basis of race," and terms of similar import, when used in reference to discrimination in the Code of Virginia and acts of the General Assembly, include traits historically associated with race, including hair texture, hair type, and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists.

It passed on the House floor on Friday with a vote of 71-26.

The Senate passed it unanimously on Feb. 4 with a vote of 40-0.

Now all that's needed is for it to be sent to Governor Northam to be signed into law.

