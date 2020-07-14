Virginia delegate Hala Ayala announces 2021 run for lieutenant governor

Virginia Democratic Del. Hala Ayala made the announcement on Twitter early Tuesday morning. If she wins, she would become the first woman to hold the position.

RICHMOND, Va. — A state delegate in Virginia is now running for lieutenant governor.

Ayala says Virginia families want someone who understands their experiences and can bring people together.

The Washington Post reports Virginia Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman also may join the race, and former Virginia Del. Timothy D. Hugo has said he may run on the Republican side.