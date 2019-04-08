WASHINGTON — Moms Demand Action is a group of mothers from around the country who've had enough of gun violence.

The group happened to be in the middle of their national conference in D.C., when they got the news of the horrific shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH.

RELATED: Moms Demand Action activists rally at White House to show solidarity for El Paso shooting victims

"We had 700 people that are survivors of gun violence in our group, and some of those just needed some time alone. There was lots of crying, lots of hugging, but mostly there were a lot of people that wanted to take action," said Laura Morris, volunteer with the DC chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Within moments, the moms descended on the White House and the Capitol on Saturday night, with a clear message for lawmakers.

"Do your job, protect American families, quit listening to the NRA," said Morris.

The group is urging people not to give up hope that anything will ever change.

"That’s not true, that’s not true. If you look state by state, we're making so many great strides, and especially over the last few months a lot of great things have happened. But if people sit back and do nothing-- nothing will change," said

Right now their primary focus is a bill on background checks that recently passed the House, but has yet to be brought before the Senate.

"I'm furious right now because Mitch McConnell has not allowed a vote on our background checks Bill which has already been passed through the House, and it has sat for over 160 days without any action," said Jennifer Haan, who protested at the White House.

And they're calling on Congress to come back from recess and hold an emergency vote.

"They need to come back right now, this is a crisis," said Morris.

"Call your congressmen, tell them you need to move this bill forward, it needs to be signed," she added.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.