CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Labor Day weekend is off to a busy start in the Queen City as President Donald Trump made two stops in Charlotte Friday.

First, signed an executive order at the CPCC Harris Conference Center in west Charlotte before attending a private fundraiser for Republican congressional candidates Mark Harris and Rep. Ted Budd at Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte.

Here were the minute-by-minute updates on President Trump's visit Friday:

6:20 p.m.: President Trump leaves Charlotte on Air Force One.

5:07 p.m.: President Trump speaks at a GOP fundraiser in south Charlotte.

3:43 p.m.: President Trump signed an executive order providing retirement security to small business employees.

3:40 p.m.: President Trump said he will "promise to put American workers first. I'm honoring that promise here in Charlotte."

3:39 p.m.: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers will close down a stretch of Billy Graham Parkway and South Tryon Street.

3:38 p.m.: President Trump said African-American unemployment is at its all-time low.

"That's why Kanye West and Jim Brown... came out in favor of Trump," he added.

3:33 p.m.: President Trump vowed retirement savings will be available to more Americans than ever.

3:20 p.m.: President Trump throws a jab at our neighbors up north, saying "Canada has taken advantage of us, as have other countries."

3:05 p.m.: As President Trump wished the public a happy Labor Day weekend, he said, "wherever you go, stay in North Carolina. It's a great place."

2:54 p.m.: President Trump greeted two North Carolina deputies who were shot in the line of duty: 24-year-old Tim Sims of the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and 22-year-old Jordan Sherrill of the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

2:38 p.m.: President Trump was spotted walking off Air Force One.

2:37 p.m.: President Trump sends a tweet criticizing Bloomberg moments before stepping out of Air Force One.

Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED. Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

2:26 p.m.: Several politicians and business leaders were spotted lining up at Charlotte Douglas airport to meet President Trump.

Several politicians and business leaders lined up getting ready to meet @realDonaldTrump ahead of his scheduled visits. Pres. Trump has just touched down in CLT. https://t.co/ZL1FWeTxbr pic.twitter.com/3jcIs22WAg — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 31, 2018

2:23 p.m.: The Air Force One touches down Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

2:00 p.m.: Protesters were spotted making their way to the Carmel Country Club.

Some of the signs outside Carmel Country Club. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/45nhlWD99l — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) August 31, 2018

1:27 p.m.: Air Force One departs Andrews Air Force Base for Charlotte Douglas International Airport. A White House spokesperson confirmed that President Trump is on schedule for a 2:15 p.m. arrival to Charlotte.

1:22 p.m.: Trump boards Air Force One in preparation for his flight to Charlotte.

TRUMP TO CHARLOTTE: @realDonaldTrump has just boarded Air Force One -- he is headed for Charlotte, NC where he will make two scheduled appearances. (Photo: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/Rlpvfw3xLE — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 31, 2018

1:17 p.m.: Marine One touches down at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland with President Trump.

