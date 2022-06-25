Tensions rise during second day of abortion protests at the U.S. Supreme Court

Several yelling matches broke out between supporters of both sides of the abortion rights issue and at least two people were arrested.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Tensions rose outside the U.S. Supreme Court Saturday, as protests continued for a second day following the high court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, effectively declaring that the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists.

Protesters like Rachel Nix sensed the shift among the hundreds gathered on the street, "I think it is angrier today. I feel even the chants and protests are more aggressive, I guess. People are shifting from the initial grieving after hearing the news and feeling really motivated to do something."

Nix and her friends decided to channel their outrage by printing out thousands of flyers with information in Spanish and English about how to access a safe, self-managed abortion.

"We were here yesterday for like 9 hours and we felt demoralized about the lack of helpful information about what it's going to be like to live in a post-Roe world," Marissa Edmundson, another member of the group, said.

The flyers contain information about how to access abortion pills and who to reach out to if people live in a state where abortion is not legal.

Julia Tallant, who came up with the idea, said she is taking care of her community because she has little trust that politicians will make changes to protect access to abortions.

"We let people know they can have safe self-managed abortions and let them know that the coat hanger is not the only option if they live in a state where abortions are not legal," Tallant told WUSA9.

The crowd outside the U.S. Supreme Court was mostly made up of those opposing the new ruling.

Protests continue outside of the Supreme Court. The crowd seems to be primarily supporters for abortion access. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/wqxO4ESuhZ — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) June 25, 2022

Those opposing abortion also showed up in smaller numbers. Police escorted a man out of the crowd after several shouting matches broke out. The man who did not identify himself saying he was trying to have a dialogue about the issue, adding, "Women who chose to partake in sexual acts and get pregnant, that is not a reason to get an abortion."

Just one of the signs placed outside SCOTUS @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/zlF4HMrTpx — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) June 25, 2022

Capitol police say two people were arrested for destruction of property after allegedly throwing red paint over the fence surrounding the U.S. Supreme Court.

That paint was used by Summer Brouwer to continue with what she says is civil disobedience, "I put paint on my hands and I put red hand prints all along the supreme court and spelled femicide, femicide, shame on SCOTUS."