Congress working on $600 stimulus checks. But if there's a deal, they would likely come after Christmas

A continuing resolution lasting 24 or 48 hours could maintain government operations and allow negotiations to move forward.

WASHINGTON — Congressional aides briefed on coronavirus relief negotiations said $600 stimulus checks would not arrive in Americans’ bank accounts until at least the first week of 2021, assuming a deal is made under the pressures of record COVID-19 deaths and shifting political calculations.

The staggeringly slow progress comes 266 days after the CARES Act was signed into law in March, providing checks up to $1,200 for individuals and up to $2,400 for couples. The law added $500 for each child included in family households.

The negotiations to send out desperate relief face a midnight deadline, when Congress is scheduled to shut down and run out of money. A continuing resolution lasting 24 or 48 hours could maintain government operations and allow negotiations to move forward.

Amid tightening restrictions for businesses and more people out of work, both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said the new relief bill must include $1,200 checks for low and middle-income Americans.

Hawley said in an interview with CBS News that checks for $600 per adult was a "good movement in the right direction," but maintained, "I think it needs to be $1,200."

If a deal is reached and signed by President Trump, stimulus money would arrive the fastest to people whose bank account information is already on file with the IRS.