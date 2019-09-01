The partial government shutdown could spell trouble for some of America's most vulnerable families.



According to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), 1,150 Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA) contracts have expired due to the shutdown.



PBRA contracts help low-income families live in homes they might otherwise be unable to afford.



HUD holds PBRA contracts with landlords who own multifamily rental properties. The financial assistance from a PBRA contract makes up for the difference between what low-income families can pay and the approved rent for an adequate housing unit in a multifamily project, according to HUD.

RELATED: Answering the top questions about the shutdown



But, with a lapse in federal funding, the future of those contracts are up in the air.



"Without additional appropriations, HUD cannot renew these contracts or obligate funds," said Jereon Brown, the General Deputy Assistant Secretary of HUD, in a statement. "Doing so would be in violation of The Antideficiency Act."



If the shutdown continues, HUD predicts another 1,050 PBRA contracts could expire by February. Brown said the agency believes the vast majority of PBRA contracts will be renewed once the shutdown ends.

LINK: Campaign for Housing and Community Development Funding (CHCDF) sends letter to congressional leaders regarding government shutdown



"Historically, HUD reimbursed owners following a shutdown and experienced no tenant evictions as a result of an interruption in housing assistance payments," Brown said in a statement. "In fact, it is in nobody's interest to evict tenants who are contributing to their rent and who's absence would create a vacancy for landlords."



However, groups like the National Low Income Housing Coalition are worried that evictions of low-income families could occur if the shutdown continues into another week.

Impact of Government Shutdown on Multifamily Asset Management Activities US. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT 'WASHINGTON, DC 20410-8000 January 4, 2019 MEMORANDUM FOR: _ Section 8 Property Owners, Project Rental Assistance Contract (PRAC) Property Owners, and other Assisted Property Owners FROM: Lamar Seats, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Multifamily Housing Programs SUBJECT: Impact of Government Shutdown on Multifamily Asset Management Activities As you are aware, the partial government shutdown continues as the Department of Housing and Urban Development's spending authority expired on Friday, December 21, 2018, due to the lack of appropriated funding.



"HUD's right that that hasn't happened in the past in other shutdowns, but we're starting to look at, potentially, one of the longest shutdowns we've ever faced," said NLIHC President and CEO Diane Yentel. "So, we're in unknown territory here."



Yentel said the longer the shutdown goes, the more it will exacerbate the public housing crisis America is experiencing.



"There's also public housing agencies who are not able to get the funding that they need to repair public housing units, which put low-income kids that are living in those units at risk," she said. "Public housing agencies aren't able to issue Section 8 vouchers to people who are on the waiting list."



On January 4, HUD sent letters to Section 8 Property Owners and other landlords to make them aware of the PBRA funding situation during the shutdown.



Yentel is just hopeful the shutdown comes to an end before any families lose their homes.



"We just have to keep the pressure on members of Congress, this administration and on the general public to understand the implications of this shutdown and just how badly low-income people will suffer," she said.







