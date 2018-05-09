WASHINGTON -- The term, ‘settled law,’ has been thrown around for years, especially when referencing the Supreme Court’s 1973 opinion in Roe v. Wade.

Sen. Susan Collins tweeted in August, she believes Judge Brett Kavanaugh would respect the 1973 opinion legalizing abortion because he called it, ‘settled law.’

However, the term “settled law,” doesn’t mean it can’t be overturned.

A sitting justice can easily vote to unsettle a prior opinion if a challenge to one of those old cases or an aspect of it is brought before the high court.

For instance, Chief Justice John Roberts called Roe V. Wade “settled law” during his confirmation hearing, but voted in 2016 to keep in place a Texas law that would’ve forced many clinics that provide abortions to close.

It doesn't directly overturn Roe v. Wade, but could chip away at the law.

In terms of outright overturning the court's prior decisions, the more time between cases, the easier because of changing political views and social issues.

Brown v. Board of Education, which paved the way for integrating schools, effectively flipped.

a decision by the court nearly 60 years prior in Plessy v. Ferguson.

With new justices, the law is always subject to new interpretation.

