Richmond removing Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue

Crews arrived Wednesday morning in the city's Libby Hill neighborhood to remove the 100-foot-tall monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier atop a pillar.

RICHMOND, Va. — Work crews have begun taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Richmond, Virginia. 

Crews arrived Wednesday morning in the city's Libby Hill neighborhood to remove the 100-foot-tall monument, which depicts a Confederate soldier atop a pillar. It was installed in 1894. 

A statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday. Four others came down last week. 

Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues amid the national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons. 

The biggest monument still standing in the capital of the Confederacy is a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.  

