LOS ANGELES — Joe Biden did well on Super Tuesday, winning many states, but that didn't stop two people from rushing the stage at his speech in Los Angeles.

Biden, who was on stage with his wife and sister, was in the middle of his speech when anti-dairy protesters climbed on stage with a sign and disrupted the former vice president.

The women were removed quickly and with force from the stage by security, and the Biden continued.

This is not the first time that anti-dairy activists have rushed the stage at political events this primary season.

According to Direct Action Everywhere, both Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Standers have had similar protesters interrupt their events.

Biden served as Vice President of the United States from 2009-2017 in the Obama administration. Biden launched his presidential run in April 2019.

Before becoming Vice President, Biden served in the U.S. Senate for over three decades representing the state of Delaware. Biden spent part of his time in Congress as Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and eight years as the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

While serving as Vice President, Biden touts his accomplishments in helping with the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the implementation of the Recovery Act to stabilize the economy and traveling to more than 50 countries.

