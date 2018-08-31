When President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he intended to freeze the pay of federal workers next year, he called planned 2.1 percent raises "inappropriate."

"We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases," the President in a letter to House and Senate leadership.

In his letter, the President stressed that part of the raises would put a $25 billion dollar burden on the federal budget, citing it's within the president's statutory authority to deny such a hike.

RELATED: Trump cancels pay raise due federal workers in January

How much is $25 billion dollars? Last year, Starbucks saw revenue just shy of that amount. The President's planned southern border wall would cost $25 billion, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office.

This would have a big impact on our area. The Office of Personnel Management did the math. In its latest report from February, the D.C. area leads the way with the highest number of federal employees. About one in every six federal employees work here. New York, Norfolk, Baltimore, and

Who would this affect? In all, this could affect 1.8 million government employees. That's enough people to equal the population of Philadelphia. The military is exempted from the proposal.

© 2018 WUSA