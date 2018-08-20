WASHINGTON -- “Truth isn’t truth,” said the President’s Attorney, Rudy Giuliani, on the NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday.

On Twitter, the President spent the day bashing the Muller investigation, especially after a White House insider's interview.

One Howard University political science expert tells WUSA 9 that one interview could dictate the future of the Special Counsel's investigation.

Hitting his hand, Dr. Fauntroy said passionately, “The volume. The thirty hours strikes me as a lot.”

Howard University’s Dr. Fauntroy is referring to a recent New York Times report that says White House Counsel Don McGahn interviewed with Special Counsel Robert Mueller at least three times. The paper also claims that the President’s legal team does not know all that was said in those 30 hours.

“I think that you’re not having 30 hours worth of conversation unless there’s something significant to talk about. I’ll be curious to see, going forward, what was offered in those interviews and whether or not those interviews led the investigation into a new direction or if it confirmed things that the special council already suspected,” said Fauntroy.

President Trump hit Twitter writing, “I allowed White House Counsel Don McGahn to be interviewed."

I allowed White House Counsel Don McGahn, and all other requested members of the White House Staff, to fully cooperate with the Special Counsel. In addition we readily gave over one million pages of documents. Most transparent in history. No Collusion, No Obstruction. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

“I have nothing to hide,” is what the President said in another tweet.

The failing @nytimes wrote a Fake piece today implying that because White House Councel Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel, he must be a John Dean type “RAT.” But I allowed him and all others to testify - I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

He called the Russia Probe “disgusting” and Mueller “conflicted.”

Attorney Rudy Giuliani also discussed the President interviewing for Bob Mueller’s investigation.

“I’m not going to be rushed into having him testify so that he gets trapped into in perjury. And when you tell me that, ‘You know, he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry,’ well that’s so silly because it’s somebody’s version of the truth,” Giuliani said on Sunday’s Meet the Press.

“We understand their disputes about the truth but 2+2 is always 4. He’s doing this but I think we have to always understand that there’s a purpose for it that doesn’t have anything to do with the public service,” Fauntroy told WUSA 9.

John Dean is the White House Council who testified with damaging information against President Nixon. Dr. Foundry made a point to say that it took more than year to go from Dean’s testimony to President Nixon resigning.

That’s not to say that will be the end result here. Fauntroy does use that example in history to say we’re still not close to the end of this investigation – he does not see this wrapping up before the midterm elections.

