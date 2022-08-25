President Joe Biden joins Wes Moore for DNC rally Thursday at Rockville school

Democratic nominee for Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at tonight’s rally along with President Joe Biden.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The president is joining Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at the Democratic National Committee rally Thursday.

The Montgomery County event will feature both Maryland's gubernatorial candidate and president as speakers at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.

Moore won the Democratic primary for governor in July. The win pitted Moore against the Republican nominee Dan Cox, a Trump-endorsed candidate that beat former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz. Just months away from the general election, the Moore campaign is focusing on unifying the democratic party after a long primary season delayed by two weeks because of redistricting.

Moore and campaign officials credited part of their success to securing influential endorsements across the state including Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Prince George’s State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and The Maryland Education Association.

“I am so proud of Prince Georgians. They have been reliable for many years and will continue that," Angela Alsobrooks, an early supporter of Moore, said at the time.