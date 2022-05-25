Biden signs police reform executive order surrounded by families of people killed by cops

President Joe Biden signed an executive order to create national standards for accreditation for police departments and a database that includes disciplined cops.

WASHINGTON — Two years ago, the nation watched in shock as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd's murder sparked nationwide protest, but lawmakers failed to pass police reform legislation introduced in his name in 2021.

On the second anniversary of Floyd's murder, President Joe Biden signed an executive order, surrounded by families who've lost loved ones at the hands of police. The order calls for the creation of national standards for the accreditation of police departments and a national database of federal officers with substantiated complaints and disciplinary records, including those fired for misconduct.

WUSA9 spoke with some of the families who surrounded Biden at the signing -- mothers, sisters and cousins now all members of a club they never wanted to join.

Michelle Kenney’s son, Antwon Rose II, was in a car that was allegedly involved in a police shooting. The investigation revealed he had nothing to do with the shooting. He was shot in the back three times.

“As an individual, I feel like there's so much more that should be and could be done," Kenney said. "But as Antwon's mom, I am grateful that at least something is finally being done."

The day was about finally being heard for Mona Hardin. Her son, Ronald Greene, died in police custody in Louisiana. His family was told a car accident killed him, but it was later revealed he was brutally beaten by state troopers. Hardin said her son was chained at the ankle.

“The fact that all our families have to come here and continue to beg to be seen and heard, with no response is shameful," Hardin said. "I'm elated. I'm excited. It's an emotional roller coaster."

Sisters Deshaundra Dean-Smith and Tosheena Dean are torn. Their brother, Michael Lorenzo Dean, was shot and killed during a traffic stop. They said he was pulling his keys out of the ignition when an officer shot him in the head. His death was ruled accidental.

“I don't know if we can ever be satisfied unless these bills would actually implement changes that would happen immediately," Dean said.

"They need to do changes from the beginning, not after the fact," Dean-Smith added. "They need to instill some things into each police department on prevention or de-escalation."

A wellness check led to the death of Atatiana Jefferson, shot in her home, through a window, by a former Fort Worth police officer. Her sister, Ashley Carr, hopes the signing of the executive order will bring about more change.