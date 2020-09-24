Poll: Biden has slight lead over Trump in Virginia

The CNU Wason Center poll also shows Sen. Mark Warner with a sizeable lead over challenger Daniel Gade.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in Virginia, 48 percent to 43 percent, according to a survey of likely voters released today by CNU's Wason Center for Public Policy.

The poll shows Biden leading among women, 61 percent to 34 percent. The Democrat leads among Black voters 75 percent to 14 percent, and Biden is ahead among college-educated voters, 66 percent to 30 percent.

"If we look at just likely voters, we see a five percent margin for Joe Biden," said Christopher Newport University political science professor and Wason Center Director Quentin Kidd. "If we screen those voters out in terms of those that are most enthusiastic, we see that margin go to eight points."

The President leads Biden among non-college-educated voters 54 percent to 37 percent. The President is ahead among white voters 53 percent to 43 percent, and he leads among men 52 percent to 40 percent.

"In my mind, I don't see Virginia going Trump," said Kidd. "The question is, how big does it go to Biden? Is it a five-point win like it was for Hillary Clinton in 2016? Is it an eight-point win, which would be a bigger win that Hillary Clinton had? Or, is it something larger than that?"

The poll also looked at Virginia's Senate race.

Incumbent Democrat Mark Warner has a sizeable lead over Republican challenger Daniel Gade, 52 percent to 39 percent.