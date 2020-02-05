Political conventions, normally home to crowds and cheers, move online during spread of coronavirus

Like many political conventions and fundraisers now, three congressional districts held virtual gatherings on Saturday to elect delegates in Virginia.

VIRGINIA, USA — Instead of attracting crowds of people in person and hearing applause and cheers after speeches, the Democratic Party of Virginia held virtual congressional district conventions on Saturday inside video chat rooms as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

The district conventions, which are held to elect delegates to send to the party's national convention, are held every four years.

While the setting for the conventions saw a change, Virginia Democratic Party Chairwoman Susan Swecker said the goal of them stayed the same.

"Of course there’s a different feel to everything when you're used to being there in person; the hand shaking, the picture taking, the speeches, the cheering,” she said. "We tried to come up with something that balanced the safety and health of everyone as well as making it accessible and transparent and open.”

Three districts around the state held the delegate elections on Saturday. Others will hold conventions over the next two weekends.

Normally, the conventions involve party members needing to travel to a location and spend time at the event voting and listening to leaders.

However, Swecker told WUSA that the change to virtual provided some benefits.

"You can sit in your living room and get dressed up or you can be in your pajamas," she said. "You do like to have that one-on-one opportunity and I think that’s unfortunate but it’s just the place we’re in.”

Republican events have also been impacted during the pandemic.

Saturday would have marked the second day of the Republican Party of Virginia Quadrennial Convention at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. However, the spread of coronavirus led to an indefinite postponement.

Party spokesman John March told WUSA that planning for the state convention was "in a holding pattern" and multiple other ideas were being discussed as a way to hold the event.

"We are looking at all options," he said over the phone. "We want something that will be best for the health and safety of everyone while also leading to a clear and transparent process."

The Democratic Party of Virginia has already decided to hold its state convention virtually on June 20 instead of in Richmond.

Aside from the conventions, political fundraisers and other events have had to move online due to safety and health concerns.

Despite the lack of in person events and postponements, Swecker believed voters would still be ready for November elections.

"We haven’t seen any drop in enthusiasm or commitment. Lots of people have signed up," she said. "There’s an anxiousness about getting to it. People understand the stakes.”

The uncertainty surrounding the political conventions has also stretched to the national level.

Democratic National Convention delayed until mid-August due to coronavirus Organizers say the one month delay will give more time to determine the 'most appropriate structure' for the convention. WASHINGTON - The 2020 Democratic National Convention has been pushed back one month to the week of Aug. 17 due to concerns about coronavirus, organizers announced Thursday morning.

With both parties holding their events in August, the Democrats in Milwaukee and the Republicans in Charlotte, Swecker said it was important for leaders to make a decision soon on the status of the large gatherings.

"I don’t see how you can do that on the backs of all the pain and suffering that people are going through," she said. "What we do know is that we will have an election in November.”

Above all else, she said the move to more virtual events during the spread of coronavirus showed the hard work and determination involved with the campaign and political process.