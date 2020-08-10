What was the level of risk for candidates at the VP debate?

And do those plexiglass shields actually do anything?

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence faced off on the Vice Presidential debate stage Wednesday as a COVID-19 outbreak continues to ravage the White House.

So what are the debate stage rules when it comes to COVID-19 protections, and what’s the real risk at hand?

The candidates weren't wearing masks, but audience members were required to. Both candidates were tested before the debate and the candidates and moderator were seated about 12 feet apart.

One of the most noticeable additions to the stage was the large plexiglass shields separating the candidates and moderator to lessen the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

But how effective are they?

“What you would want a barrier to do is to block droplets that go between one person to another," Dr. Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and infectious disease critical care and emergency medicine physician. "There are circumstances in indoor settings where you might see more transmission over a larger length of space. So I do think that this provides more security.”

The White House said the Vice President has repeatedly tested negative for the virus despite close contact with several people who tested positive recently. As a result, Pence has been cleared by a White House physician to not quarantine, a decision that appears to contradict CDC guidelines.

If there's any chance the Vice President was infectious, the setup would make the risk of transmission low but still possible for the senator and moderator, Adalja said.