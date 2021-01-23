x
Va. Senator, governor candidate who defended Capitol rioters faces censure effort

The Virginia Senate appears likely to censure a Sen. Amanda Chase - who defended those who stormed the Capitol and whose public apology effort fell flat.
Credit: Virginia General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate appears likely to censure a GOP state senator who defended those who stormed the Capitol and whose public apology effort fell flat. 

Sen. Amanda Chase, a hardcore acolyte of former President Donald Trump who is running for governor, tried to head off a censure resolution Friday by giving a floor speech where she said she was “completely horrified” by what happened during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and condemning the violence that occurred there. 

But Democrats said her rambling speech only made things worse. 

