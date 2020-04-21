WASHINGTON — Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin (D) is putting forth a Democratic proposal to reopen the U.S. that differs from the approach introduced by President Trump last week.

Raskin is joined in the proposal by Florida Representative and former Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala (D-Florida), along with nearly 60 others.

"To reopen America, we must ensure that expanded free testing, contact tracing and strict public health safeguards are firmly in place so that Americans will remain safe," said Raskin.

Raskin says he's concerned the President's plan would lead to recurring outbreaks and shutdowns.

Vice President Mike Pence addressed testing and the Administration's plan during Monday evening's coronavirus task force briefing.

"Test people who don't feel well and may have the coronavirus, keep a careful eye and monitor vulnerable populations, " said Pence. "Have a team on the ground that can do immediate contact tracing and testing and that's how we restrain and contain things in phase one."

The Vice President announced the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) would be sending teams to each U.S. state and territory to assist in efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The President's plan, unveiled last week, includes a three phase approach to returning the country to normal.

Before a state could enter Phase One, required would be a "downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) reported within a 14-day period and a downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period," according to the plan posted on WhiteHouse.gov.

"This legislation would guarantee that we take a science-based approach to make sure that our country has the right plans, tools and resources in place to resume normal life safely and permanently," said Rep Shalala.

