LIST: What's open, what's closed in DC on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON — On Jan. 20, D.C. Government will observe the 59th Presidential Inauguration. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential operations throughout the city.

D.C. government officials have announced modified schedules for government services ahead of Wednesday's inauguration.

Here's a look at what is closed and what is open throughout the city on Inauguration Day:

What's Open

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier and seasonal shelters will remain open on Jan. 20. Families and individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the D.C. Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

Zoe’s Doors and the Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be open on Jan. 20. Meal deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will continue their regular schedule.



What's Closed

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites and the call center will be closed. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

Meal distribution sites at DC Public Schools (DCPS) and Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) facilities will be closed.

The Downtown Day Services Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Jan. 20. DC DMV online services remain available, and customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on Jan. 20. Online programming will also be closed on Jan. 20. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

DPR recreation, community, and aquatic centers will be closed. DPR parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open, except for Randall Field. Outdoor gatherings of more than 25 persons are prohibited.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed

Modified Service Adjustments

In observance of the inauguration, several standard service modifications will occur. Ongoing modified services due to the COVID-19 public health emergency remain in effect.

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will continue regular service.

Due to the MLK Holiday on Jan. 18, trash and recycling collections have “slid” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Wednesday will be serviced Thursday.



Street Sweeping and Parking Enforcement

The following DPW modified services remain in effect as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency:

Residential street sweeping is suspended.

Ticketing for safety violations (e.g., blocking a fire hydrant) continues.

The following ticketing is suspended: Emergency no-parking violations (vehicles will be relocated without charge and will not be ticketed). Expired District license plates and inspection stickers. Expired residential parking permits. Expired meters.

Vehicle booting and towing are suspended.

D.C. Streetcar service is suspended until further notice due to the security apparatus installed for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

D.C. Circulator will operate significantly modified service. For more information about D.C. Circulator operations, please visit dccirculator.com.

Capital Bikeshare stations on Capitol Hill and around the White House are closed. For a full list of closed stations, visit capitalbikeshare.com/map or use the Capital Bikeshare App.

Construction

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Jan. 21, during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) is not permitting normal construction on District Government holidays and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction is permitted on Jan. 20. Illegal construction reports can be made using the District’s 311 system or calling 311.

DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

All construction within the Inauguration Security Perimeter is suspended until Jan. 24. DDOT has issued Stop Work Orders through Jan. 24 for all public space permits issued within the security perimeter. DCRA has issued Stop Work Orders through Jan. 24 for all construction permits within the security perimeter.

Lane Restrictions

DDOT will suspend normal weekday reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW.

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service).

In addition, ongoing lane restrictions during the public health emergency remain in effect:

Rush hour parking restrictions are suspended.

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street NW are suspended.