Virginia congressman reflects on turbulent two weeks leading up to inauguration

The swearing in will cap a 14-day span that includes a Capitol riot and a historic impeachment vote

WASHINGTON — With DC preparing for an inauguration featuring security like no other, some lawmakers hope the event marks a return to some normalcy for the city.

If all goes according to plan, Wednesday's inauguration will be the culmination of a turbulent two weeks — and a chance to turn the page on them — for legislators like Virginia Democrat Don Beyer.



"The alarms went off, the public affairs system — they said pull the curtains, lock the doors, turn off the lights," said Beyer, recalling the events of January 6th.



It started then, on the day the congressman spent most of the day sheltering in place in his office while pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol next door.



One week later, on the 13th, Beyer joined fellow House Democrats — and 10 Republicans — in voting to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

"When the president had so clearly called for his supporters to overturn the election, to seize the government, to advance on the Capitol," said Beyer, "I thought if you don't use impeachment now when would you ever use impeachment?"

While a few joined Democrats in voting to impeach, most House Republicans, like Texas Representative Jodey Arrington, disagreed with Beyer's view.

"I'm not saying the President didn't exercise poor judgment, but to criminalize political speech by blaming lawless acts on the president's rhetoric is wrong," he said.

Security tight around the Capitol this morning. LOTS of road closures throughout downtown.



Now, as Senate leaders discuss next steps in the impeachment process, troops and police are pouring into the district and lawmakers are paying attention to Capitol security many may once have taken for granted.

"We've had a briefing almost everyday from Homeland Security, Secret Service, Capitol Police, the DC National Guard, and they're being very careful," said Beyer.

The congressman says he's confident the safety precautions will work.

So much so, he'll be at the inauguration with his wife to watch Joe Biden get sworn in.