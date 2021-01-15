Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency in Maryland ahead of the inauguration

Hogan is also asking the White House for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to reimburse local governments in Maryland for Capitol riot response costs.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has activated a state of emergency effective immediately and continuing through inauguration week. The proclamation comes following the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

“The state of Maryland will continue to do everything we possibly can to secure our nation’s capital and to ensure the peaceful transition of power,” Hogan said in a press release. “We did not hesitate to provide critical support during the January 6 insurrection, and will continue to work closely with allied agencies, local governments, and our federal partners to support the Inaugural Ceremonies.”

So what does a state of emergency actually mean? Essentially it allows for the state's National Guard to be deployed, which has already occurred, for state authorities to activate emergency preparedness plans and for Hogan to implement his emergency powers as governor.

"This executive action will allow the state to more efficiently coordinate support and provide assistance to local jurisdictions within Maryland and neighboring states," a press release from Hogan's office said.

It also allows Maryland to receive assistance from other states as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

I have issued Mayor’s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021

Hogan is also asking the White House for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to reimburse state and local governments in Maryland for Capitol riot response costs and costs that will be incurred by providing support to D.C. during the week of inauguration.

Both Gov. Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam have joined D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser in asking for the public to avoid coming to the District for the inauguration festivities, and to instead tune in virtually.