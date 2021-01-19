'Remind us that we're part of something big and important' | Why inaugurations are symbolically significant

This is not the first presidential inauguration to be held under intense security.

WASHINGTON — Following an attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago and ongoing security threats both in D.C. and at state capitals, some Americans have questioned why a formal inauguration ceremony is still being held. For presidential historian Ted Widmer, the answer is simple. Despite it all, he says, America needs to feel, understand and experience change on a visceral level.

President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration may not have all the pageantry and energy of past ceremonies, but he thinks the pomp and circumstance may be just the mental palate cleanser the country needs.

“Sometimes emotions get overheated,” Widmer said. "And sometimes they get overheated for reasons that aren't really that good and I think that's what we're in the middle of right now.”

Widmer said this won’t be the first time a President-elect has taken the oath of office under intense security.

In 1861, Abraham Lincoln dodged death threats to take to the Capitol steps for his inauguration.

“The argument had become so bitter over the future of the country and over slavery, specifically, he just took on himself, all of the hatred of the people who didn't like where America was going,” Widmer said, “Today, buried below the surface, and it's not even very far below the surface, is racial discomfort.”



Widmer believes the ceremony symbolizes the country’s resilience and will let the insurrectionists know they did not succeed.

“That’s why it's so important that Mike Pence is up there with [President-Elect Biden,] Widmer said. “I give him a lot of credit for overcoming the criticisms of so many in his own party and doing what's right for the ceremony, and for the country.”

The historic nature of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' swearing in can't be overlooked either, Widmer said.

“It’s important for the message that sends to young women, people of color, and immigrants," he said. "It's important to see the Supreme Court involved in the ceremony to show the balance of powers. I's important to see the leaders of the House and Senate from both parties. It's the physical representation of our entire government, and that is the representation of our entire people. It's not just TV for the sake of TV -- it's really to remind us, we are part of something big and important.”

Unity is a common theme among most inaugural addresses. When asked what do the American people, especially Trump supporters, need to hear from Biden this year besides unity Widmer kept it short and simple.