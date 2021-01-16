WASHINGTON — Capitol Hill residents are adjusting to their new lives in one of the most heavily guarded communities in America.
The Capitol Hill neighborhood sits just east of the U.S. Capitol itself. Thousands of police officers and members of the National Guard have been assigned to protect that complex in advance of the upcoming inauguration. One week ago, thousands of rioters overtook that same building during an insurrection.
Capitol Hill resident Andrew Blackmore said it has been weird adjusting to the heavy police presence in the neighborhood. He said it has gotten harder just to get to his job on Capitol Hill.
RELATED: NPS: Washington Monument, other sites temporarily close due to 'credible threats' following Capitol riots
"Normally, I drive into the office," he said. "I got about 100 feet from my apartment and had to get turned around. I've never seen it like this."
The Metropolitan Police Department and National Guard have set up checkpoints all across the neighborhood. Only residents and business owners who live nearby are allowed to pass through the areas.
Capitol Hill resident Lisa Bentley said she was surprised to see so many police officers added to protect the area.
"I woke up and there were National Guard officers and police all around our apartment," she said.
The security measures set up around the Capitol Building have also made life harder on local businesses.
RELATED: IDs, vehicle searches: Here's what kind of security to expect around the 'secure military zone' in D.C.
Joseph Prebble serves as the general manager of Schneider's of Capitol Hill, a liquor store on Massachusetts Avenue. He said it has been harder for some customers to get to his business due to all the checkpoints.
"It's strange to come out here and not see anybody walk around the streets and see the police everywhere," he said. "It's very odd."