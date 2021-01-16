Thousands of National Guard members and police officers are now in the neighborhood to protect the Capitol Building leading up to the Presidential inauguration.

WASHINGTON — Capitol Hill residents are adjusting to their new lives in one of the most heavily guarded communities in America.

The Capitol Hill neighborhood sits just east of the U.S. Capitol itself. Thousands of police officers and members of the National Guard have been assigned to protect that complex in advance of the upcoming inauguration. One week ago, thousands of rioters overtook that same building during an insurrection.

Capitol Hill resident Andrew Blackmore said it has been weird adjusting to the heavy police presence in the neighborhood. He said it has gotten harder just to get to his job on Capitol Hill.

"Normally, I drive into the office," he said. "I got about 100 feet from my apartment and had to get turned around. I've never seen it like this."

The Metropolitan Police Department and National Guard have set up checkpoints all across the neighborhood. Only residents and business owners who live nearby are allowed to pass through the areas.

Details of road closures and parking restrictions in effect immediately for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration can be found here: https://t.co/TQU1PiJQHq — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 15, 2021

Capitol Hill resident Lisa Bentley said she was surprised to see so many police officers added to protect the area.

"I woke up and there were National Guard officers and police all around our apartment," she said.

The security measures set up around the Capitol Building have also made life harder on local businesses.