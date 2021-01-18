'I had an anxiety attack' | Armed National Guard troops conjure up painful memories for some

WASHINGTON — The images of armed National Guards soldiers in DC conjures up some painful memories for many of our black and brown neighbors. “I literally had an anxiety attack,” said Nee Nee Taylor in a post on Instagram.
Taylor, a direct-action coordinator with Black Lives Matter DC, said encountering National Guard soldiers with rifles on her morning commute to work was overwhelming. “I had to pull over because I know Black and Brown people will not be safe in D.C. We are a threat just because the color of our skin,” she said.
The reason why Taylor made the statement was because of unrest and tear gassing at Black Lives Matter this summer.
Federal forces used tear gas on peaceful protesters at nearby Lafayette Park and in August, police arrested 27 people when Mayor Muriel Bowser said “outside agitators” were armed with fireworks and baseball bats.
Still, the incidents are stark contrasts to what the country saw unfold at the beginning of the insurrection.
“They didn't have rifles during the summer, but so many Black Lives Matter activists and protesters were tear gassed by the same people. So, when we say that the police don't keep us safe, that's law enforcement, and military, and history shows that,” she said.
Taylor said recent history should have warned city leaders. BLM raised the alarm after increasingly violent outbursts by Trump supporters.
“Because we experienced it on the ground, on November 14 and December 12, she said, “it was practice with them.”
Mayor Bowser said the 25,000 National Guard Troops are safeguarding the Capitol to allow MPD to keep DC streets safe. But in a BLM organizational call Sunday night, advocates warned supporters to avoid all law enforcement while they continue their work in the neighborhoods. BLM advocates said they are trying to find housing for area homeless so they can get off the streets. On Inauguration Day, BLM’s Mutual Aid network will hold a coat drive in Anacostia.
