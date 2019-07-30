Tuesday afternoon, the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. issued a statement that can only be categorized as a scathing review of President Donald Trump.

In it, three officials ask "have we no decency" before comparing the current state of America to the mid-1950s, when McCarthyism dominated the country:

"As Americans, we have had such moments before, and as a people we have acted. Events of the last week call to mind a similarly dark period in our history:

'Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. … You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?'

That was U.S. Army attorney Joseph Welch on June 9, 1954, when he confronted Senator Joseph McCarthy before a live television audience, effectively ending McCarthy’s notorious hold on the nation. Until then, under the guise of ridding the country of Communist infiltration, McCarthy had free rein to say and do whatever he wished. With unbridled speech, he stoked the fears of an anxious nation with lies; destroyed the careers of countless Americans; and bullied into submissive silence anyone who dared criticize him.

In retrospect, it’s clear that Welch’s question was directed less toward McCarthy and more to the nation as a whole. Had Americans had enough? Where was our sense of decency?"

The National Cathedral goes on to say this week, the president "crossed another threshold." They point out his insults directed at "a leader in the fight for racial justice and equality for all persons," his recent comments about the members of the so-called Congressional "Squad" being directed to go back to the countries they come from, and his recent condemnation of the entire city of Baltimore, before asking where the president will go from here.

"Make no mistake about it, words matter. And, Mr. Trump’s words are dangerous," they wrote. "When such violent dehumanizing words come from the President of the United States, they are a clarion call, and give cover, to white supremacists who consider people of color a sub-human “infestation” in America. They serve as a call to action from those people to keep America great by ridding it of such infestation. Violent words lead to violent actions."

Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, the Dean of Washington National Cathedral, and Rev. Canon Kelly Brown Douglas, Canon Theologian of Washington National Cathedral signed the statement.

"Enough is enough, we expect better, we demand better," said Bishop Budde in an interview Tuesday.

"He basically said all the residents of Baltimore were living in a place where no human being would want to live. What does he have against the people of Baltimore?"

They ended the rebuke with a prayer they said previously on Jan. 21, 2017 as part of an interfaith national prayer service as Trump took office.

"We prayed for the President and his young Administration to have 'wisdom and grace in the exercise of their duties that they may serve all people of this nation, and promote the dignity and freedom of every person,' they wrote. "That remains our prayer today for us all."

This isn't the first time the National Cathedral has taken issue with the president. Following former Sen. John McCain's funeral, the president took credit for the event being held at the National Cathedral.

"I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted," Trump told reporters at a campaign-style rally in Lima, Ohio, according to the Associated Press. "I didn't get (a) thank you but that's OK."

Officials from the National Cathedral disagreed and issued a statement then discounting that version of events.

“Washington National Cathedral was honored to host the funeral service for Senator John McCain. All funerals and memorial services at the Cathedral are organized by the family of the deceased; only a state funeral for a former president involves consultation with government officials,” representatives wrote in a release. “No funeral at the Cathedral requires the approval of the president or any other government official.”

