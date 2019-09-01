Haunting images from the U.S.-Mexico border generally show escalating violence and large groups of people trying to enter the United States.

President Trump even tweeted a video in recent days, that showed rocks being thrown, drugs and confrontations with police.

These are the pictures constantly making headlines.

However, numbers and reports from U.S. government agencies paint a clearer picture of what happening at the southern border, which spans 1, 954 miles from Texas to California.

About 654 miles of barriers are in place along the border.

With current security measures, the number of people taken into custody has been on the decline according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In 2018, 396,579 people were apprehended at southern border.

That number is lower than the 400,000 average during Barack Obama's time in office and a significant drop from its peak of 1,643,679 in 2000.

The type of people showing up at the nation's doorstep has changed.

Border agents are overwhelmed by the number of families with children fleeing poverty and violence in their own country, adding up to 25,172 people in November of 2018. That number was at 7,160 in November 2017.

Two children recently died while in U.S. custody.

The number of asylum-seekers being admitted has been slowed to a trickle under the Trump Administration at many legal ports of entry, prompting violence in some cases.