COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prompted by Britney Spears conservatorship fight, a bipartisan legislative effort has emerged to reform the process.

On Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist and Republican Rep. Nancy Mace unveiled “The Free Britney Act,” designed to give more options to the more than 1 million Americans placed under conservatorships. Those include the ability to petition a court to replace their conservators without having to “prove wrongdoing or malfeasance.”

Both lawmakers said Spears’ passionate plea last month that a judge end the conservatorship spurred their proposal. During testimony last month, the 39-year-old implored a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to grant her greater control over her own life. For the first time, the music icon publicly revealed the full extent of her demands to end her father’s control over her financial and family decisions.