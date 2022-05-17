Wes Moore gains ground in Maryland gubernatorial race; Peter Franchot continues to lead, data shows

MARYLAND, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in March.
A newly released polling report shows slight changes in Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial primary, but a large percentage of voters remain undecided.
The survey includes 601 likely voters, conducted by Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group. The report found current State Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) leading the candidate pack with 19% of decided voters, while Wes Moore trails with 13%.
Rushern Baker, a former Prince George's County Executive has captured 11% of the polling numbers, while John King (U.S. Secretary of Education under President Barack Obama) and Doug Gansler (Maryland's former attorney general) bring up the rear at 4% and 3% respectively.
The latest polling information gives a snapshot of where the candidates will possibly stand with two months left until the primary election. The survey found that 42% of voters are undecided.
“The primary election remains very fluid,” Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group explained in a memo.
The polling group also added that Moore was the only candidate to increase his support, jumping up from polling fourth place in March. The added momentum is necessary as Franchot’s campaign continues to lead the field of candidates even with a slight dip.
However, with so many voters still undecided, there’s a pathway to victory for all of the leading candidates.
