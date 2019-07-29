BALTIMORE — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called President Donald Trump's comments about the city of Baltimore "outrageous and inappropriate" after the President tweeted about Rep. Elijah Cummings, claiming his Baltimore-area district is "considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States."

“We have got to get the people in Washington to stop the angry, divisive politics and stop the tweeting and get focused on how do we solve the problems not just of Baltimore but all of our urban areas. You know, this kind of stuff is just not helpful. We have real problems that need to be addressed, there's no question about that," the governor said in an interview with WBAL.

RELATED: #WeAreBaltimore trends after President Trump blasts Rep. Elijah Cummings, Charm City

The governor also went on to say that "enough is enough."

"People are just completely fed up with this kind of nonsense, and why are we not focused on solving the problems and getting to work instead of who's tweeting what and who's calling who what kind of names," Gov. Hogan said.

The governor's response came after President Trump sent a series of tweets lashing out against Rep. Cummings, referring to his district as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

RELATED: Trump attacks majority-black district represented Congressman Elijah Cummings

Baltimore residents took to social media to show their love for the city by using #WeLoveBaltimore.

"Look, what I care about is the city of Baltimore and us fixing the problems. It’s the heart of our state, it’s the life blood of Maryland," Gov. Hogan said.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.