Maryland cannabis dispensaries brace for recreational users

Starting July 1, people 21 and older will be able to possess and purchase marijuana in the state.

COLUMBIA, Md. — Starting Saturday, July 1, it will be legal to use and purchase marijuana recreationally in the state of Maryland.

Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational cannabis in a constitutional amendment in November of 2022.

Unlike the District and Virginia, Maryland has established a legal retail market.

People 21 and older will be able possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, up to 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, or a total amount of cannabis products that do not exceed 750 milligrams of THC.

"If you are nervous, if you have questions. If you are not sure of what to expect we will take our time. We are happy to walk you through it and make sure you feel comfortable," John added.

Consumers will have to provide dispensaries with a government issued photo ID.

"We want to make it a really easy experience because we know a lot of people haven't done it before, surely in Maryland legally," said Adam John the Regional Vice President of retail for Curaleaf.

John walked us through their Columbia dispensary, which is one of four in Maryland. He says roll outs in other states have allowed his team to brace for what is to come.

"We are really proud to be, that the state is giving us the ability to serve with safe access to safe cannabis," John told WUSA9.

Law enforcement departments across the states have voiced concerns regarding the use of recreational marijuana use.

"We are going to have an increased fatalities. We are going to have increased intoxication. Increased public intoxication. Increased use of marijuana in public spaces," said Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz.

Maryland law permits consuming and smoking marijuana at home or in a private setting. It is illegal to use in public spaces which includes streets, sidewalks, bars, restaurants, public transportation among others. It is also illegal to use inside a car whether you are the driver or passenger.

Dispensaries across the state will be prioritizing clients who need cannabis for medical reasons, amid concerns of a potential shortage, according to the Maryland Cannabis Administration.

John says Curaleaf has implemented steps for their medical clients.

"We have a medical only line. Our medical patients won't wait in line behind our adult use. We have worked really hard to have the inventory and support the increased demand," said John.