Maryland woman marching for workplace equality | March on Washington

WASHINGTON — People from all around the metro D.C. area are planning to attend next week’s March on Washington.

Iesha Pankey, a Fort Washington native has reservations about attending during a pandemic—but feels we still have a long way to go and that’s what is motivating her to attend.

“I've been told that I articulate myself very well for an African-American female and that was supposed to be a compliment,” Pankey said.

It’s the backhanded compliments fueling her desire to attend the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March hosted by the National Action Network.

“I have an ethnic name, so I must be Black," said Pankey. "So, then there sets an expectation of what I bring to the table, or not. So, I think there's a lot to be said about that or whether or not it's okay to wear my hair natural rather not it's okay too.”

What she calls the blatant disregard for progression in professional settings, has made her realize how important it is to continue the fight for equality.

“Racism is institutionalized, it’s systematic, and it might not be as obvious to some who think that it doesn't exist because it's not exactly the way that it used to be. But, it's still here," Pankey said.

Protesting and marching have historically led to some change.

“It symbolizes that it can be done. It symbolizes that we can use our voice, that we can use our constitutional rights, that we can come together in one space safely to get our point across,” Pankey added.

She’s concerned with the coronavirus pandemic, and the influx of people headed to D.C. But, not enough to neglect the cause.