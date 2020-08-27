Grieving local mom slated to speak at March on Washington

Kenithia Alston will talk about her son, Marqueese, 22, who was shot and killed by DC Police, who maintain that the shooting was justified.

WASHINGTON — Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III are just two of the well-known leaders expected to speak at Friday's March on Washington. But a local mom still grieving the loss of her 22-year-old son will join them.

Kenithia Alston, whose son, Marqueese Alston, was killed by D.C. police officers in 2018, is slated to tell her son's story in a 2-minute speech.

"Do Black lives really matter?" Kenithia Alston has asked at racial justice protests, bringing large crowds to silence. "Each time I protest or go out and have any meeting, it's a triggering, painful, anxiety, depression that comes about, but I also am encouraged by the people, when I see the people standing with me."

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said his officers were returning fire from Marqueese Alston, who Newsham said shot first. The U.S. Attorney has declined to prosecute, and a police use of force board has ruled that the shooting was justified.



Last month -- after the DC Council passed a reform measure requiring police to release body-worn camera footage in serious incidents within 72 hours -- the department finally published video of the shooting. Police said it shows Marqueese Alston firing at officers before they shot him, and Newsham called him a "convicted offender armed with an illegal gun who shot at a police officer."

But Kenithia Alston has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city. She calls the edited video that police released "a PR stunt." Her lawyer said it only raises more questions.

"These two minutes of footage don't resolve anything for her," attorney Zina Makar said. "Ms. Alston is incredibly disappointed that this is MPD's response to reform."