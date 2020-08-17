Coronavirus pandemic motivates woman to attend March on Washington

"Change can only happen if we continue to be present and engaged," said Jessica Washington.

WASHINGTON — The Commitment March: The Get Your Knee Off Our Necks March is set for August 28, 2020. Even with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many people are still planning to attend.

Jessica Washington is among the thousands who say they plan to attend.

Washington says she’s optimistic about eradicating a different virus, called racism.

“I have experienced racism from high school all up into my adult years,” she said.

But it’s the coronavirus pandemic motivating her to be present for the March.

“When I look at the pandemic, and how the African American community in particular has been affected, by the jobless rate, by health insurance coverage, how a lot of African Americans don't have insurance coverage to go to doctors’ offices, and hospitals, and we have to be the essential workers who are on the front line, who continue to provide the services for this country to keep this country going, and it's unfortunate that we have to do those things because we don't have the same opportunities as our white counterparts.” Washington added.

Many are planning to attend the #MarchOnWashington hosted my .@NationalAction. #GetUpDC will be spotlighting some of the many reasons 'Why' people say they're attending. pic.twitter.com/BIdbZEodwr — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) August 17, 2020

In April, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a new funding agreement to add two new hospitals in the District, one in Ward 8. They’re expected to be completed by 2026. A move intended to curve the limited access to healthcare in predominantly minority communities. “Knowing that so many of the issues that were brought up at that first March, are still issues today for the African American community and within our society as a whole, it makes me want to go out and support.”

Nearly six decades have gone by since the first March on Washington took place. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream Speech," a dream Washington believes has yet to be fulfilled.