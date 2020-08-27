March on Washington 2020: Here are the expected road closures and parking restrictions

Friday's march is expected to draw huge crowds and increased safety measures around the District. Here's how to get around and what streets to avoid.

WASHINGTON — The 2020 March on Washington is kicking off Friday, drawing thousands of visitors and participants all around the National Mall.

If you are planning to leave the city to go into Virginia or Maryland, or need to find ways to get into the District Friday, you will run into challenges with blocked roads and parking restrictions.

Crowds will be directed to 17th St., NW, to begin the process for entry at the general entrance:

To participate, each person must receive a NAN branded neon green wristband and a ticket. To receive a wristband and ticket, each person must have their temperature checked, must wear or receive a face mask, gloves (optional), and hand sanitizer from our volunteers, lined up along 17th in between each distribution center.

Here's a list of the expected road closures announced by NPS in advance of the march to help better plan your commute:

The following streets will be posted as 'Emergency No Parking' from approximately 12:00 am to 11:59 pm :

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 23rd Street, SW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

I Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

K Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

16th Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to K Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

11th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

23rd Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

E Street from 23rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

20th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 18th Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to 21st Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Madison Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be restricted to vehicular traffic from approximately 6:00 am to 11:59 pm: (If safe to do so, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence).