'It's a human issue' | Maryland woman says racism motivates her to march on Washington

Kendra Benson plans to march fearlessly, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

As the March on Washington approaches, many people across the metro area are explaining why they’re planning to attend.

Kendra Benson has lived in the area for 10 years. She explained race is an issue within society.

“It’s a human issue. It’s not anything political it's like, no, if you don't feel any kind of feelings about what's going on in terms of racial disparity in America, then you might be dead.” Benson said.

Attending the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” march is a must for her.

“I have participated in countless protests. I'm not okay with the way that black people are treated in America,” she said

Despite the threat of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Benson feels it's imperative to attend. She says her professional experiences have presented racial challenges.

“Because I’ve worked a good portion of my experience has been in government, federal government, as a contractor, I feel like I've experienced some level of racism in every job that I've had since I've been here,” Benson said.

Benson is a native to South Carolina. Her life’s experience growing up in the rural south are motivating her to her part to bring awareness to the plague she calls racism.

“There's a lot of ignorance around what racism really is. It's kind of sly here versus in your face.”

On Wednesday, #GetUpDC continues the discussion on why so many people like her are planning to attend the March on Washington. .@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/AaAVnANWOI — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) August 18, 2020

The late Congressman John Lewis often talked about getting in “good trouble.” Benson said she’s inspired by his legacy and plans to attend the march fearlessly.