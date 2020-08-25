'Use my privilege for good' | Cousins donate custom black umbrellas to Commitment March

The umbrellas will provide symbolism, shade, and help promote social distancing during Friday's Commitment March to Washington.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people are expected to head to the National Mall on Friday for the Commitment March on Washington, held on the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington. Many in attendance will be carrying black umbrellas, thanks to two cousins in Philadelphia.

“Running this campaign honestly has been the greatest honor of my entire life,” J.C. Sager said of the Gofundme he created with his cousin, Allison Higgins, called “Shade for Change."

Sager is not a professional fundraiser. He’s just a dad from Philly with a big heart and a big idea: send custom black umbrellas to D.C. for the March on Washington.

“The simple use of an umbrella is going to protect thousands of lives down there and we couldn’t ask for anything more,” Sager said. “I thought it would be amazing to see a crowd and diverse nation made up of all colors, shades, hues, and tones all under the protection of one.”



The umbrellas are designed to provide shade and promote social distancing, while also being symbolic. The idea came to Sager in June, and together with his cousin, they reached out to businesses, neighbors, and strangers to raise $10,000.

“Use my privilege for good. I’m proud to say I come from a bi-racial family and my cousin Allison was my partner and co-creator of this project,” he said.



Sager said Higgins and her son are immunocompromised and cannot attend the march, so this campaign is their form of activism. He said more than 1,400 umbrellas have already been delivered to the National Action Network with 50 more boxes going out this week. Sager is simply overwhelmed by the support of an idea born of unity and safety for all.

“I can’t look my three boys in their eyes every day knowing I didn’t do something positive with the privilege I was given,” he said. "As a former EMT, I just love life in general and I saw a chance to protect life, specifically Black lives.”