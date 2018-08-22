WASHINGTON – He represented three Clinton Administration officials during Independent Counsel Kenneth W. Starr’s sweeping investigation, encompassing Whitewater, Travelgate, and the Lewinsky affair.

But after shepherding his clients through testimony on Capitol Hill, grand jury appearances and extensive interviews, attorney Jeffrey S. Jacobovitz said the scandals consuming the Clinton White House were manageable – by today’s standards.

In an interview Wednesday, Jacobovitz said the dynamic 20 years ago is now a distant memory, a far cry from the current crescendo of crisis surrounding today’s Trump White House.

RELATED: Michael Cohen said he paid hush money at 'direction' of Trump

“There was a mood of distraction, concern and apprehension because the investigation kept going in different directions,” Jacobovitz said.

“That’s still true today, but we see legal jeopardy on many fronts, and accelerating, at a rate we didn’t see then.”

© 2018 WUSA