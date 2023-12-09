Boebert escorted out of 'Beetlejuice' show in Denver after complaints of disturbance, vaping

According to an incident report, there were three different complaints about “vaping, singing [and] causing a disturbance.”

DENVER — Republican Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a Sunday night performance of “Beetlejuice” at the Buell Theater in Denver.

An incident report from the Buell Theater, requested by 9NEWS on Monday night and received on Tuesday, detailed several patron complaints about the behavior of two people sitting in Row E, near the front of the theater. The incident report does not name Boebert, but two city sources confirmed with 9NEWS that Boebert was escorted from the performance over complaints of vaping, taking pictures and causing a disturbance.

> Watch: Surveillance video shows Boebert escorted from 'Beetlejuice' performance in Denver

The incident report details the effort by ushers and supervisors to address the complaints.

According to the report, there were three different complaints about the two people “vaping, singing [and] causing a disturbance.”

The two people are never named in the report.

They were told that if there was another issue, they would be asked to leave.

The report says the two were “argumentative” saying they “were in concert with everyone around them.”

There was another complaint five minutes into the second act, according to the report, about the two being loud and “at the time were recording.”

The author of the report said they informed the security manager that they were going to be asked to leave. It said that Denver Police (DPD) were contacted.

When they were asked to leave, the report states that the two said they would not go. They were told that if they did not leave the theater, they would be trespassing.

“I told them I would [sic] going to get Denver Police. They said go get them,” according to the report.

The author of the report wrote that they radioed for support and that an officer was on their way, but the patrons left the theater on their own. Surveillance video from the city of Denver shows their exit.

In the lobby, the report said they were told to leave the property and they said, “do you know who I am, “I am on the board” and “I will be contacting the mayor.”

They were escorted out of the building with security and DPD.

Boebert’s Congressional Office has not replied to a Monday night email about this incident, and Tuesday afternoon emails to both her congressional office and campaign email address have not received a response.

She did, however, allude to what happened on Twitter.

Boebert, a two-term Congresswoman for Congressional District 3, covering the western slope and southern Colorado, faces a Republican primary against Jeff Hurd and Russ Andrews.

It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭



Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023