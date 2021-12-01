'I have no intention of resigning' | Virginia delegate responds to calls to step down for spreading 'misinformation'

Virginia Delegate David LaRock spoke to WUSA 9 on Monday about the calls against him for posts and comments dealing with unfounded claims of voter fraud.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two Loudoun County supervisors are calling on Virginia Delegate David LaRock (R-District 33) to immediately resign for "continuing to spread misinformation about the 2020 presidential election" after he attended the rally for President Donald Trump at the US Capitol last week.

LaRock has represented parts of Loudoun, Frederick, and Clarke counties since 2014 in the Virginia House of Delegates.

On Monday, Algonkian District Supervisor Juli Briskman and Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Phyllis Randall focused their concerns on LaRock's official website and Facebook page.

"Delegate LaRock has continued to spread the harmful and false narrative that the 2020 election was fraudulent. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud," the two said in a joint statement. “Loudoun County deserves representation from leaders who work from truth; understand truth; speak the truth and do not support or encourage sedition, by their harmful, misleading and false statements."

Briskman and Randall added that they planned to introduce a resolution at the next supervisor meeting on January 19th that condemns LaRock's posts and comments while also calling on him to resign.

Following the announcement, LaRock spoke out against the calls to resign and told WUSA 9 that he was being targeted because of his political party.

"I have no intention of resigning," he said during a phone call on Monday. "We’re going into an election year. I’m the last Republican House member in Loudoun County. If they see an opportunity, they’re going to pounce.”

New video shows rioters dragging a DC police officer and beating him with an American flag The video has now been streamed millions of times on Twitter. WASHINGTON - Horrifying new video shows rioters at the Capitol dragging a D.C. Police officer down the stairs, beating, stomping and smashing him with a pole flying the American flag. D.C.'s Acting Police Chief Robert Contee said the images left him sick to his stomach.

LaRock stood by his comments revolving around unfounded claims of election fraud, pointing to how over 100 Republicans in Congress voted against counting electoral votes during the legislative session last week.

LaRock also claimed, without factual evidence, that some of the rioters last week were "paid provocateurs" or members of Antifa.

With LaRock now facing calls to resign, WUSA 9 headed to Loudoun County on Monday to speak with residents about their thoughts on the matter.

Longtime restaurant owner Fabian Saeidi believed LaRock should step down due to his unfounded claims of election fraud.

"It’s time for him to resign. He’s got to go," he said. "Virginia doesn’t stand for such behavior. It’s really sad that someone in that position can have such behavior.”

Others, like resident Gail Higgins, stood by LaRock.

Higgins said she attends the same church as the delegate and she believed he was "a good man."

"He’s a great guy.He’s not a nut. He’s not a conspiracy theorist. He’s a very passionate and conservative man," she said. "He’s a stellar man and maybe what people have said were taken out of context.”

Moving forward, LaRock said he wouldn't cave to the pressure and voters would have a chance to show how they feel when he faces reelection later this year.