Second woman comes forward with abortion allegations against Herschel Walker

Her attorney, Gloria Allred, held a press conference introducing multiple allegations, along with alleged evidence including photographs and hotel receipts.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A woman identified as Jane Doe, came out Wednesday with another abortion allegation against U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker from Georgia.

Her attorney, Gloria Allred, held a press conference from her Los Angeles office introducing multiple allegations, along with alleged evidence including photographs and copies of hotel receipts. The client spoke via Zoom, though she did not appear on camera.

Doe, who is from the Dallas area, claimed she was in a relationship with Walker for several years starting in 1987 when he was playing with the Cowboys. She said they started as friends before the relationship became romantic and intimate.

She said she was not revealing her identity because she fears “reprisals against myself, my family and my livelihood,” but accused Walker of being a "hypocrite" who doesn't deserve to be a U.S. senator.

She claimed Walker came to her home several times a week despite the fact that he was married. She even traveled to away games and stayed at the team hotels, she said.

Doe claimed that Walker repeatedly told her how much he loved her and that he wanted to end his marriage.

"He kept leading me on," Doe said. "I believed that he would get a divorce and that we'd be together forever."

>> Listen to full sound of Jane Doe's claim:

In April of 1993, while Walker was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, she said she learned she was pregnant, despite being on birth control during their relationship. She said Walker was the only one she was intimate with.

After discussing the pregnancy with Walker multiple times, he allegedly encouraged her to get an abortion. She went to the clinic, but left in tears and couldn't go through with it, Doe said.

After telling Walker she didn't go through with the abortion, she said he was upset. He reportedly told her he was going to take her to the clinic the next day. Walker allegedly drove her the next day and waited for hours in the car while Doe got an abortion. She said he even drove her to a pharmacy after.

In the days after the abortion, Doe said he became distant and claimed he took advantage of their relationship.

“The reason I am here today is because he has publicly taken the position that he is ‘about life’ and against abortion under any circumstances when, in fact, he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it,” the woman said.

“I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a U.S. senator and that is the reason why I am speaking up and providing proof,” she said.

She said this has nothing to do with him being a Republican. She said she voted for President Donald Trump in both elections as an independent.

11Alive has reached out to the Walker campaign for comment, but has not received a response. This story will be updated if a statement is provided.