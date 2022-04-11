Gov. Youngkin's office: Hampton Electoral Board chair agrees to resign amid racist Facebook post

The announcement comes after the Republican Party of Hampton said it was made aware of a post that was allegedly written in February 2021.

Hampton Electoral Board Chair David Dietrich agreed to resign following a controversial Facebook post, a spokesperson for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

The announcement comes after the Republican Party of Hampton said on Friday it was made aware of a post that was written by Dietrich back in February 2021.

The party shared a screenshot of the post, in which Dietrich used racist language to criticize the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and retired Army Lieutenant General Russel L. Honoré.

"In the post, Mr. Dietrich uses abhorrent and unacceptable racist language that has no place in our Party or our Commonwealth," the Republican Party of Hampton said.

The party said it demanded Dietrich resign immediately after learning of the post. When Dietrich allegedly refused to do so, the party had asked the chief judge of the Hampton Circuit Court to remove Dietrich from his position.

On Saturday, Youngkin weighed in on the situation, also calling for Dietrich to step down. According to Youngkin's spokesperson, Dietrich agreed to do so.

"As governor, I serve all Virginians. I won’t accept racism in our Commonwealth or our party. The abhorrent words of a Hampton Roads official are beyond unacceptable and have no place in Virginia," Youngkin said.