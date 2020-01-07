Gov. Northam signs minimum wage bill in Portsmouth

The new bill will allow Virginia's minimum wage to increase every year until it reaches $15 an hour by 2026.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam was in Portsmouth Wednesday morning to sign the new minimum wage bill.

The signing took place at Tidewater Community College.

The new bill allows Virginia's minimum wage to increase every year until it reaches $15 an hour by 2026.

The law won't go into effect until May 1, 2021. Next year, minimum wage will increase to $9.50.

At the signing, Governor Northam acknowledged the fact that a wage increase was long overdue.