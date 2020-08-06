GOP lawmakers push bill to keep Trump, RNC in North Carolina

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina plan to introduce a measure that would allow the RNC to be held without many coronavirus restrictions.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina plan to introduce a bill that would allow President Donald Trump to speak in front of a packed Republican National Convention.

The measure would allow the convention in Charlotte to operate without many of the restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus. The move comes after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said the August convention would have to be scaled down to protect public health.

Trump responded by announcing that he'd speak in a different state. The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. John Torbett of Gaston.