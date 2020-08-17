Going virtual: Pandemic brings much different experience for political conventions

As a result of the spread of coronavirus, organizers are planning much different political conventions this year ahead of Election Day.

Instead of filling arenas with chanting crowds, conventions and campaign events for both Republicans and Democrats look much different this year as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, the Republican Party of Virginia opted to hold an "unassembled convention," featuring multiple satellite locations and drive-thru voting for party positions, all to maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

Four years ago, crowds of party supporters gathered at the James Madison University Convocation Center to hear speeches and rally together.

For Sean Lenehan, the chairman of Alexandria Republicans who also attended the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, the changes needing to be made this year as a result of the pandemic brought a much different experience.

"To get everyone together and have a national convention just isn’t possible," he said. "This year, it’s going to be quite different. We’re going to be watching on TV. We’re going to be watching online. We might have some virtual watch parties.”

The Republicans are far from the only ones adapting to the times.

Beginning on Monday, the Maryland Democratic Party will be holding its convention online for the first time ever to coincide with the Democratic National Convention.

Over four days, various Zoom and Facebook Live events will be held with the hope of boosting enthusiasm ahead of Election Day.

"What we wanted to do was try to create the convention experience for our delegates," said party chairwoman Yvette Lewis. "It requires a lot more creativity on my part. I’m trying to find different ways of doing something.”

The first day of the state party's convention will feature a virtual speech by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Other speakers later on in the week will include Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), and former Maryland governor Martin O'Malley.

Sprinkled between the speeches will be side events, from a game night and a variety show to a silent auction and breakfast meetings, all to help bring party supporters together and spread excitement for the political season.

On Sunday, Lewis told WUSA that Maryland Democrats could also do even more campaigning this week as a result of not having to travel to Wisconsin for the Democratic National Convention.

"We’re here and we can still do our organizing. All of us are not in Milwaukee," she said. "We’re still making our phone calls. We’re still making it to the swing states and helping the swing states.”

Aside from being able to book special guests who only need to log online instead of traveling to Maryland, Lewis believed the virtual events also brought more connection for the attendees compared to the large scale national convention.

"What I’m finding is that we are interacting with each other probably more," she said. "We’re really talking to each other as opposed to being in a big convention hall where we would be passing each other. Everyone can actually interact and put things in the chat and ask questions and have their questions answered.”

With Election Day getting closer, both Lewis and Lenehan hoped the enthusiasm coming out of the events this year would help guide their party to big wins at the polls.

"What’s at stake this year are two very distinct views for the direction that our country will be going for the next four years," said Lenehan.