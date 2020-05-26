Georgia, Florida governors offer their states as alternative RNC convention host

Two other governors say their states are available to host the RNC convention after Trump demanded N.C. Gov. Cooper to hold the event at full capacity.

WASHINGTON — Two GOP governors are offering up their states to host the Republican National Convention, a day after President Donald Trump demanded assurances from North Carolina’s Democratic governor that the convention can go forward in August despite coronavirus fears.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sent an open plea to Trump on Tuesday to consider his state as an alternate site. Kemp’s offer was followed by one from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The convention is set to gather more than 2,500 delegates and thousands more guests, press and security officials.